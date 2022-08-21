Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire

After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.

When asked about Taurasi’s retirement, Parker got brutally honest in her response (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I just hope Diana doesn’t retire because then I’ll be the oldest person in the league, so I’m hoping that she doesn’t go,” Parker said. “But I think it’s just appreciation to be able to do anything for a long period of time, and to do anything, especially playing in the WNBA.”

At 36, Parker is no spring chicken as well. She’s been around the block for quite a bit, and much like Taurasi, she’s had a decorated career in the league.

Candace Parker then talked about her own mindset about retirement. At this point, it seems as though the thought is already creeping into her mind:

“So, I think that there is an appreciation with it, and there’s also just an understanding that there are more yesterdays than there are tomorrows,” she said. “And I have to play that way. Who knows what the future will bring?”

"I just hope Diana [Taurasi] doesn't retire because then I'll be the oldest person in the league." 😂 — @Candace_Parkerpic.twitter.com/eE8nX3IKr6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 20, 2022

Taurasi herself recently admitted that she’s now considering retiring at the end of the season. This was right before her Mercury took on Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm in what was their final bout against each other. Bird, another WNBA legend, is calling it a career at the end of this current season.

The old guards of the WNBA are now in the twilight of their respective careers. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that at this point, the league is in good hands.