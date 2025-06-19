Although the Phoenix Mercury celebrated Alyssa Thomas's return to Connecticut, it was filled with emotion and appreciation for her former club.

When Thomas was traded to the Mercury in January, it signaled a new chapter in her career. However, during her introductory press conference, media day, and training camp, her sentiment remained the same.

She was ready for a new challenge.

Phoenix picked up its ninth win of the season against the Sun, 83-75. Following the game, the storyline zeroed in on Thomas and her feelings about the return.

(It was) definitely emotional,” Thomas said postgame. “I think I gave this organization everything I had, and the fanbase was always behind me, supporting whether we were winning or losing.

“So, just super grateful for them to come out and get their support.”

Her tenure with the Mercury has been impressive up to this point. She marked her fourth consecutive game with 10+ assists. The roster has been constructed to fit her play style, as they've surrounded her with elite shooters.

Statistically speaking, she's having one of the best seasons of her career. Her 9.8 assists with the Mercury are the highest of her career. That's only a part of what she brought from Connecticut to the Valley.

Mercury's Alyssa Thomas appreciates the Connecticut fanbase

Article Continues Below

For the first handful of season, the Sun were not shining bright. In fact, it was the opposite. A dark cloud went over the franchise. However, once they added Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner, the culture was set.

That, combined with head coach Stephanie White, along with elite role players had Connecticut rolling. They were consistently one of the top, if not, the top defensive team in the league.

That defensive identity is Thomas's bread and butter, and something that has stayed with the franchise.

Not to mention, the Sun reached two WNBA Finals trips in 2019 and 2022. Although both ended in losses, Thomas has been close to the mountain top.

The individual success, along with her team's success has been apparent. Now, it's about providing her with the right resources, and the Mercury have done just that.

Elite shooting, playmakers, and positionless basketball have engrained Phoenix fans, and the WNBA.

At the end of the day, the former Maryland Terrapins star has the Mercury in legitimate contention. Her skillset is amongst the best in the league.

When the trio of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and Thomas all play consistently, the rest of the league could have a problem stopping the team's death lineup.