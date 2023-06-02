As many people know, Hall of Fame guard Diana Taurasi is not afraid to let her feelings be known, on the court or off of it.

So, when the WNBA legend speaks about the coverage of women's basketball — specifically the lazy analysis that goes into comparing women's basketball players to NBA stars rather than their WNBA counterparts — it shouldn't be a surprise. Not only because Taurasi isn't one to put a wishbone where her backbone is, but because she's right.

“I'm confused about that,” Taurasi said (h/t The Athletic's Richard Deitsch). “I think we have established a league of amazing players not only [currently] in the WNBA but going way back before that. It's funny. I hear on broadcasts whenever I do watch a WNBA or college game, ‘Hey, Caitlin Clark is like Stephen Curry.' Well why can't she be like Katie Smith, you know?”

“‘Angel Reese? Boy she rebounds like Dennis Rodman.' Well why can't she be like Rebekkah Brunson. I think it's just a lack of education and research, really.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's no secret that the WNBA hasn't had as much support — human or financial — as the NBA over the years, in part due to what can be seen as the lesser qualities of men. Not only in their denigration of the WNBA but in their unwillingness to educate themselves on WNBA history so that they can be well-versed enough about the league to truly appreciate and respect it.

In time, that will change.

However, until then, it's up to W leaders like Taurasi to protect the integrity of a league that they hold sacred.