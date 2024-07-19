When former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese declared her name in the 2024 WNBA Draft, fans and analysts knew she would have a bright future. However, few would have predicted her impressive early run. Reese's stellar double-double efforts have earned her a trip to the 2024 WNBA All-Star game. She helps the Sky in multiple ways, and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon dropped a truth on the rookie's maturity after her impressive July 16 showing against the Las Vegas Aces.

Reese finished the Sky's 93-85 Aces win with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Even greater, she amassed a positive 26 plus-minus rating. Weatherspoon praised Reese for staying grounded throughout the matchup and commented on the attitude she brings.

“That's maturity,” Weatherspoon said after the Aces win. “You can tell she's not just out there for herself. She's out here for team wins. That's what it's all about. The ball wasn't falling for her early, but she stayed within what we were trying to do as a team. And everybody was getting involved. Like our young people say, everyone was ‘eating,' so it makes a difference. She's just going to do everything she possibly can for the good of the team. She didn't in any way get down on herself and stayed within what we were trying to do and getting back to what she had to do on the defensive side of the ball.”

Angel Reese has had some significant growth since joining the Sky in April, and the team wants her to continue to stand out for the rest of the 2024 season. Teresa Weatherspoon is not the only one who notices Reese's valuable traits.

Angel Reese draws more praise from a key Sky teammate

Fellow starting teammate Chennedy Carter spoke highly of Reese after her showing against the Aces.

“Let me tell ya'll something: Angel is somebody that works hard no matter what… Plus 26, that is an amazing game for her, and I literally mean amazing. Coming off [a game] where she didn't get her double-double and coming out and putting her foot down, it meant a lot to me and to her teammates to watch her do this,” Carter shared after Tuesday's win.

Carter noted an energy Reese brings that is unmatched and expressed excitement for the rookie's future.

“I think Angel right now, she's just bringing a lot of energy. She's just that player that you know is gonna fight night in and night out. We need that, and she's great… She's just an incredible player man. There's so many things that people are witnessing and being able to see.”

Reese has earned high praise from her teammates and coaches, but she knows there is more work to be done. In addition to coaching her stout play, the rookie forward looks to grow into the best leader she can be for the Sky.

Reese looks forward to participating in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and previously mentioned she plans on going to Paris to watch the Olympics. The rookie forward will be sure to keep her game and body sharp as Chicago looks to maintain momentum for the season's second half.