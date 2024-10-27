When it comes to notable achievements in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes appears to be far and away at the top of the class. He added to his notable list of accomplisments in Week 8 when he reached the 30,000-yard mark in the Chiefs Week 8 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Not only did he reach that notable level, he got there faster than any other quarterback in NFL history. Mahomes made it to 30,000 yards in his 103rd regular season NFL game. Previously, Matthew Stafford had hit the 30,000-yard mark in 109 games when he was with the Detroit Lions.

Prior to Stafford's achievement, Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Dan Marino had both reached the 30,000-yard mark after 114 games.

Mahomes was able to reach the mark late in the first half when he connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a 16-yard reception.

The Kansas City quarterback had downplayed most of the individual achievements he has has throughout his career, always leaning on the team's accomplishments. Since Mahomes has been the Chiefs QB1 in the 2018 season, Kansas City has won three Super Bowl titles.

Mahomes is widely considered the best quarterback in the NFL. He has won three Super Bowl MVP awards, two regular season MVPs and has been named to the Pro Bowl six times.

Chiefs offensive production has been diminished the past two seasons

Heading into their Week 8 game at Las Vegas, the Chiefs had the 10th-ranked offense, averaging 350.3 yards per game. The Chiefs were also 13th in scoring, averaging 24.7 points per game. The Chiefs were 15th in scoring during the 2023 regular season.

While the offensive numbers are not as impressive as they were earlier in Mahomes' career, the team continues to win games and dominate the AFC West. The Chiefs have improved significantly on defense. Playing a less aggressive offensive game dove tails quite well with a defense that is able to shut down opponents.

Once the Chiefs have reached the postseason, it is very difficult for opposing quarterbacks to match what Mahomes has done. He is extremely athletic with a powerful arm and he also throws the ball accurately. What separates Mahomes from the majority of the other NFL quarterbacks is his ability to get creative with his playmaking.

He has shown that he can deliver the ball from unusual angles and those plays often change the momentum and outcome of the game.

Patrick Mahomes burst on the scene in 2018 when he threw for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He has never thrown for fewer than 4,031 yards in any of his seasons as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.