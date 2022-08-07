Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird has played her final regular season home game in the WNBA, but instead of getting all emotional, she chose to have some fun.

Bird, who confirmed last June that she’ll be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, took center court on Sunday to address the thousands of fans in attendance for her last game at the Climate Pledge Arena. The Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces 89-81, but Sue took it in stride and even found a way to joke about it.

“I’m not gonna lie kinda sucks to lose my last game here but you know what I lost my first game too so…it’s ok,” Bird said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Sure enough, it would have been better had the Storm won. There’s just no better way to send off a legend other than a big W in front of the home crowd. But truth be told, the 41-year-old guard didn’t need a win with her legacy as one of the greatest WNBA players in history intact and cemented.

Not to mention that we haven’t seen the last of Bird yet, especially with the Storm in playoff contention.

Seattle fans did show their love for Sue Bird, though. There were 18,100 people who watched the Storm-Aces game on Sunday, which is the largest crowd in Climate Pledge Arena, and the biggest in team history.

Win or lose, Bird is a legend who will forever be remembered not only in Seattle and the WNBA, but in the whole of basketball