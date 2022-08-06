‘It’s going to be a really special day’: Storm’s Sue Bird get real on potential final game in Seattle

Sue Bird is a WNBA legend. She’s enjoyed a storied career while spending the entire duration of it in Seattle with the Storm. But the 41-year old is prepared to retire following the 2022 season. And with the playoffs right around the corner, there is chance that the Storm’s final regular season home game is her final game ever in Seattle.

Bird spoke candidly about her potential final home game as a member of the Storm, per kansascity.com.

“I’m looking forward to it. That’s for sure,” she said. “I know it’s going to be a really special day. Am I ready for it? I guess we’ll see. It’s gonna be a lot, in all the good ways.”

Sue Bird has enjoyed a strong season in 2022. She is averaging right around 8 points and 6 assists per contest on 40 percent three-point shooting. For her career, Bird has averaged around 11.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

The Storm are set to host the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Seattle has already clinched a playoff spot, but the WNBA’s playoff format doesn’t guarantee Seattle another home game. However, there is a chance that Sue Bird plays another home contest in the postseason. But that will be decided by Seattle’s playoff performance.

Bird will be remembered as one of the best Storm players of all-time. She’s been a vital part of the team throughout her career despite battling through various injuries.

Her legacy was rewarded by NBA 2K as well, as the game placed her and Diana Taurasi on an alternate cover of NBA 2K23.