The Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever battle in the WNBA! Catch the WNBA odds series here, featuring our Dallas Wings-Indiana Fever prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Dallas (9-9) edged the Las Vegas Aces in their last encounter with game-winning free throws to get the 80-78 win. The Wings are hoping to secure their spot in sixth place among the 12 teams in the WNBA.

Indiana (5-13) continues their disappointing season as they endured a 96-88 loss against the Washington Mystics last timeout. The Fever hope to get a breath of fresh air as they head back home to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Fever Odds:

Dallas Wings: -1.5 (-122)

Indiana Fever: +1.5 (-104)

Over: 170.5 (-113)

Under: 170.5 (-113)

How to Watch Wings vs. Fever

TV: ESPN3

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why The Wings Could Cover The Spread

Dallas holds the second-best record in the Western Conference, just behind the Las Vegas Aces. In the whole WNBA, they are ranked sixth, giving them a playoff spot.

In their most recent game, the Dallas Wings got an 80-78 win over Las Vegas Aces. They bounced back after suffering an 89-82 loss against the same team two days prior. The game remained close until the last few possessions. Natasha Howard had a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double and her game-winning free throws gave her team the win. A huge disparity in the game was the bench scoring, where Las Vegas had all their starters register double-digit points but had zero bench points. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with her 21 points and two assists.

For the season, the Dallas Wings are averaging 83.9 points per game on 41.5% shooting while allowing 83.1 points on 43.2% shooting. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team in scoring with an average of 21.4 points and 4.4 assists per game. Satou Sabally contributes 18.1 points and 9.6 rebounds, while Natasha Howard is also a double-digit scorer. Teaira McCowan is a strong presence on the boards, grabbing 9.3 rebounds per game. The Wings shoot 28.6% from three-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot 33.3% from beyond the arc and grab an average of 39.4 rebounds per game.

The Dallas Wings currently hold a 9-9 record, with a 2-7 record on the road. Offensively, they average 85 points, 40 rebounds, and 13 assists per game. Defensively, they allow 78 points per game and average 5 blocks and 10 steals.

Key players for the Wings include Arike Ogunbowale, who averages 20 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, and Marina Mabrey, who contributes 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Senechal remain unavailable for the Wings, while Kalani Brown's status is day-to-day and it is uncertain if she will be able to play in the upcoming game.

Why The Fever Could Cover The Spread

Indiana Fever remains a team far away from playoff contention. They currently have a six-game losing streak and occupy the sixth spot in the East, but they hold a better record than Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury.

When they last stepped on the court, the Indiana Fever walked away from this one with a loss by a score of 96-88 when they faced the Washington Mystics. The Fever were able to collect 23 defensive boards and five offensive boards for a total of 28 for the contest. They also coughed it up 13 times, while getting two steals in the game. When the final whistle was blown, the Fever shot 33 for 60 from the field which gave them a percentage of 55%. The Fever permitted the Mystics to bury 29 out of 63 attempts from the floor which had them sitting at 46% for this contest. They finished shooting 50% from distance by connecting on nine out of 18 and ended up shooting 13 of 19 at the free throw line (85.3%). Four players recorded double-digit points for Indiana, led by Lexie Hull who had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The Indiana Fever are averaging 82.2 points on 44.6 percent shooting and allowing 85.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17 points and 2.9 assists, while NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 9.9 rebounds. Aliyah Boston is the third double-digit scorer and Erica Wheeler is grabbing 2.2 rebounds. The Indiana Fever are shooting 32.8 percent from beyond the arc and 78.9 percent from the free throw line. The Indiana Fever are allowing 36.8 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 35.4 rebounds per game.

The Indiana Fever are 5-13, 1-5 at home. Offensively, the Fever are averaging 80 points, 40 rebounds and 13 assists. Defensively, the Fever are allowing 86 points, and are averaging 5 blocks and 10 steals.

Key players for the Fever are Kelsey Mitchell averaging 20 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5 assists, and Nalyssa Smith averaging 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. There are no reported absentees for the Fever.

Final Wings-Fever Prediction & Pick

Despite having the game back at home, it feels that Indiana is still learning the ropes of the match. A small plus margin for the home team will not just do it, as the Wings are on the hunt of punishing them.

Final Wings-Fever Prediction & Pick: Dallas Wings -1.5 (-122), Under 170.5 (-113)