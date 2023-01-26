The WNBA free agency period got underway in Jan 21, but there hasn’t been much activity as of late. There are two big dominoes that everyone seems to be waiting to fall in Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker. Once those two sign, it will likely open up a floodgate of signings around the league. There has been some chatter here and there though. A lot of WNBA players are currently playing overseas where they stay during the offseason in order to maximize their income. So for interested teams, they would have to make the trek in order to meet with potential free agent targets. That’s exactly what the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun are planning to do when it comes to free agent guard Erica Wheeler as per Arielle Chambers of Bleacher Report’s HighlightHER.

FREE AGENCY🚨[SOURCES] the Connecticut Sun plan to meet w/ @EWeezy_For3eezy in Europe. Remember Stephanie White gave her her first full yr contract in the W 👀 Also hearing the Indiana Fever are planning meet w/ her soon too…an Indiana homecoming? 👀 Where do y'all wanna see her pic.twitter.com/UwgWB0OOzK — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) January 23, 2023

Erica Wheeler is currently playing for BC Polkowice in Poland and is one of the top free agent point guards on the market. She played last season with the Atlanta Dream after being traded by the Los Angeles Sparks. She averaged 8.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 32.9 percent from the three-point line and starting all 30 games she played in.

The Sun are currently in the market for a potential starting point guard after they traded Jasmine Thomas to the Sparks. As for the Fever, Wheeler would potentially be returning to the team that she had some of her best seasons with. She was named an All-Star during the 2019 season and two of her three seasons of averaging double-digits in scoring came with the Fever.