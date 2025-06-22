The Colorado Rockies are mired in a disaster of a season. Colorado is on pace to set a MLB record for the most losses in a campaign. While the team parted ways with their former manager Bud Black, it seems Black may not be done with the team. Black is a possible candidate to work as the team's director of pitching, per USA Today.

“Black, a former pitching coach for Mike Scioscia with the Angels, has let friends know he has no interest in retiring and wants to remain in the game,” Bob Nightengale wrote for the outlet.

Colorado is expected to lose their current director of pitching, Steve Foster. Foster is headed to the college level to work as pitching coach at Texas Tech.

Before being fired as manager, Black had been with the Rockies for eight seasons at the position. Colorado is 17-60 on the year.

The Rockies are in total rebuild mode

The Rockies are the worst team in baseball this season. It doesn't help that they are also in probably the toughest division, the National League West. The NL West is home to four other teams who all have winning records, including the World Series champion L.A. Dodgers.

Colorado is currently managed by Warren Schaeffer, who is making the best of the situation. His club has won five of their last 10 games. His goal at this point is likely to just make sure the club doesn't lose more than 120 games, like the Chicago White Sox did last season.

“I know these are hard times. I understand that, but I know there are a lot of guys in that clubhouse who believe in the process and believe that we are going to march forward, get through this thing and come out the other end and start winning games by putting a good culture together,” Schaeffer said in May, per the Denver Gazette.

Colorado plays the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.