The Atlanta Dream are staying optimistic about this season’s prospects despite the recent setback of losing their top scorer, Rhyne Howard, to an ankle injury. Veteran player Tina Charles has stepped up, providing leadership and scoring to keep the Dream competitive as they navigate this period without Howard.

“(Dream coach) Tanisha (Wright) always says we don’t focus on what we don’t have, but who we have,” Charles said, per Charles Odum of the Associated Press. “Who we have is always more than enough. Those are her exact words. So just remaining confident within ourselves, just trying to go out and execute the game plan.”

Howard, a two-time All-Star and the 2022 Rookie of the Year, was leading the team with 15.4 points per game before injuring her left ankle June 19 versus the Minnesota Lynx. Howard was slated to play for the U.S. 3×3 team in the upcoming Paris Olympics, but whether or not she will be able to remains unknown. Los Angeles Sparks star rookie Cameron Brink, also named to the 3×3 squad, will miss Paris and the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Dream placing their faith in Tina Charles

The Dream, who have lost three straight games and five of their last six, will now rely even more heavily on Charles as they strive to stay in the WNBA playoff picture.

Wright and the Dream are placing their faith in Charles, a former MVP and eight-time All-Star, who is on the brink of moving into the top three of the league’s all-time scoring list. She is only 58 points shy of tying Tamika Catchings for third, behind Diani Taurasi and Tina Thompson. Despite the team's current struggles, Wright believes in the experience Charles brings to the squad.

Article Continues Below

“I think Tina’s mentality always has been, always will be, to be dominant,” Wright said. “Because that’s what she’s been throughout her career. I mean, Tina could be 45 playing and think and believe she’s going to be the most dominant player on the court at all times.”

The Dream's current record stands at 6-9, with a game against the Connecticut Sun looming on Friday. Atlanta ranks last in the WNBA in points per game (75.9), field-goal percentage and assists.

Tina Charles' leadership inspires on and off the court

Charles, who has been a dominant force in the league since winning the MVP award in 2012 with Connecticut, is averaging 13.8 points and 8.8 rebounds this season, and led the Dream with 19 points in their loss to the New York Liberty Sunday. She is second all-time in rebounds, behind Sylvia Fowles. She has led the league in rebound in four seasons, and in scoring twice.

In addition to her scoring and rebounding, Charles's leadership is invaluable and extends beyond the court, where she has become a role model for her teammates.

“Tina fits the role well,” Allisha Gray said. “Tina is the most experienced on the team. I mean, she’s been in the league for a while, so I know she’s seen and been through many things. Tina is a big, big part of our team and a great leader as well.”

Despite the challenges, Charles remains optimistic about her role and the team's future.

“My first season in Atlanta has been really a blessing,” she said.