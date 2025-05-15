The 2025 WNBA season tips-off this week, and teams have been making roster cuts to get down to the league required maximum number of players. The Atlanta Dream are among the teams who have made a couple of surprising cuts, beginning with 2025 draft pick Shyanne Sellers whom they had picked up off waivers. The roster cuts for the Dream continued this week with the decision to cut former first round draft pick Haley Jones, the team announced.

To this point, Haley Jones had played her entire WNBA career with the Dream. With the season set to begin on Friday, May 16, teams were up against the clock to reduce their roster size down to either 11 or 12 players. With the decision to cut Jones, the Dream roster now stands at 11 players.

That means that both of the Dream’s 2025 draft picks, Te-Hina Paopao and Taylor Thierry, have made the regular season roster. With the limited number of WNBA roster spots, it’s often uncommon for second and third round picks to initially make a final roster. Paopao was a second round pick by the Dream at No. 18, and Thierry was a third round pick at No. 36.

In Jones’ case, she could possibly be an option for another team looking to fill out a roster spot. She was originally selected by the Dream with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She played two seasons to this point in the WNBA, both with the Dream.

Last season, Jones appeared in all 40 games, including 24 starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. She averaged 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 21.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Before being drafted by the Dream, Jones and Cameron Brink helped lead Stanford to the 2021 NCAA championship.

The Dream underwent personnel changes in the offseason with the firing of head coach Tanisha Wright, and the hiring of Karl Smesko as the new head coach.