Brittney Griner is breaking her silence. The Atlanta Dream center addressed the rumor that she called Caitlin Clark a “f****** white girl” during a game last month.

Griner spoke to the press prior to the Dream's game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, June 15, about the allegations towards Clark.

“Would never say that,” she told Outkick reporter Dan Zaksheske. “Like, there's no place for that in our league.”

She added that while she didn't recall exactly how she reacted, she was certain it was not the viral NSFW comment, “I know it wasn't that because I wouldn't use that type of language.”

After the game, I asked Brittney Griner if it was possible that she said "f***ing white girl" after fouling out against the Indiana Fever, even though she couldn't remember what she said. "I know it wasn't that because I wouldn't use that type of language," she said. pic.twitter.com/ny9pXCzpCt — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The clip that went viral took place last month, which got a mixed reaction from fans online. Some fans believed Griner uttered, “f***ing whack call,” while others thought she had an unsportsmanlike reaction.

This is the second time where Griner has had a viral reaction to a call in the game in the past few weeks. Last month, Griner had an issue with the referees during the Dream's game against the Dallas Wings. She left her halftime interview with CBS Sports midway to tell referees to “be f****** better” when it came to making calls during the first half of the game.

Brittney Griner had an animated discussion with the ref during the interview. 👀 (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/tLxHsOInEw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite Griner being upset with the referees during the first half of the game, the Dream center managed to score 15 points, eight rebounds, and one assist which helped the Dream win 83-75 over the Wings.

Griner spent a majority of her career in with the Phoenix Mercury and after 11 years with the franchise she decided to take another opportunity with the Dream.

“Atlanta felt like home the moment I started thinking about this next chapter,” the 10-time WNBA All-Star said in a press release back in January. “What led me here was the team, the players, and most importantly, my family. I’m excited to be part of this city, to connect with the community, and help elevate this team into championship contention.”

Griner is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, a WNBA champion, a WNBA All-Star, and a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. She also led her her alma mater Baylor University to a NCAA championship in 2012.

The Dream's next game will be against the New York Liberty on Wednesday, June 17.