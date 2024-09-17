The Atlanta Dream have been getting some great play from several contributors, including veteran Tina Charles. The center signed with the Dream in the offseason, and she's been a good investment for the team's frontcourt. Dream head coach Tanisha Wright knows what Charles can do, having played with her in the past, and she has big aspirations for her.

“Tina's a future Hall of Famer. Her mindset is always going to be of such. She’s earned that with the type of play she's had throughout her career, her competitive spirit, and her competitive nature,” Wright said. “I actually expect more. Having played with her, and I understand that was 10 years ago, and a lot of time has bypassed, but she's the ultimate competitor, the ultimate pro. Every single night she's going to show up.”

Charles is averaging 15.0 points and 9.5 assists this season, but it's been her play down the stretch of the season that has helped the Dream. With the No. 8 seed still up for grabs, they're going to need everything they can get from Charles. Her legacy and career is already stamped, but making it to the postseason and fighting for a championship will add more to her story.

Tina Charles leading Dream with strong play

Tina Charles has shown this season why she's getting Hall of Fame endorsements, as she moved up the history books as the No. 2 all-time leading scorer. After moving up the list in their win against the Phoenix Mercury, Charles spoke about where her love for the game came from.

“If you just keep putting in the work, and God blessing you with the strength to go out and do what you love to do, you can sustain and be in this league,” Charles said.

“I fell in love with the game just growing up in New York watching people score. For me, I didn’t fall in love because of defense, it was just about scoring and the challenges to score, especially in New York.”

Tanisha Wright also gave Charles her flowers after moving up the record books, saying she was happy for her former teammate making history.

“I think it’s just a testament to her greatness over the years and being great for as long as she’s been great,” Wright said. “Obviously I played with her through some of those prime years just really joyful for her and the opportunity to move up and be in such company.”

Charles has had an illustrious career, starting with getting drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Connecticut Sun, after playing at UConn for her collegiate career. She was named the Rookie of the Year and set the all-time league record for rebounds with 398 and double-doubles. In 2012, Charles won MVP of the league, leading in the number of double-doubles recorded, and set the mark for the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 900, 1,000, and 1,100 rebounds.

Charles is also an eight-time WNBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA first team, four-time All-NBA second team, four-time rebounding champion, two-time scoring champion, and was inducted into the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame.

If the Dream are able to make the playoffs, there's no doubt that Charles will be a big help for the team throughout their run, which is one of the main reasons why they brought her in during the offseason.