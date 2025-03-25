JuJu Watkins went down in agony on Monday during the women's March Madness tournament. The USC star left with a horrific knee injury that left the Galen Center crowd gasped. Even Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky watched the gruesome scene unfold between USC and Mississippi State.

Reese immediately reacted in three words on her X account. She sent some encouragement over to the Trojans star.

Prayers for Juju! 🥺🙏🏽 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reese, who played on the very stage Watkins is on for LSU, threw her support by sending prayers. Watkins has thrown her own support for the former Tigers star in the past. The USC roundball sensation called Reese her WNBA Rookie of the Year pick in 2024.

Watkins had one injury scare already against UNC Greensboro to start the tournament. Except Watkins became healthy enough to play against Mississippi State. The WNBA star joined the countless of online supporters sending their well wishes to the Trojans basketball sensation.

Other notable reactions with Sky's Angel Reese directed toward JuJu Watkins

Reese wasn't the only national reaction for Watkins' shocking knee injury.

Complex magazine joined in by sending its own prayers on X — ending with “hope she's ok” as the final three words of the caption.

Doctor of physical therapy Sebastian Fearon is unfortunately bracing for the worse involving Watkins.

“Juju Watkins was carried off the court and did not even attempt to put any weight on the leg. The immediate fear and worst case scenario is an ACL Tear,” Fearon posted on X. “Hard to imagine there’s not at least some knee ligament damage but best case would be a bone bruise (1-2 week recovery). Brutal blow for USC”s national title hopes.”

ESPN college basketball reporter Myron Medcalf was another who saw Watkins leave grimacing.

“Really hoping this JuJu Watkins injury isn't as bad as it looks. Whole crowd is stunned,” Medcalf shared online. “Her teammates look lost. She was on a fast break and it just looked like something bad happened. Love this sport. Hate to see these moments.”

USC still led 50-27 at halftime. But Watkins left the game with only three points. And leaving many wondering about her future in the tournament.