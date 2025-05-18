Robert Griffin III believes that Angel Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark following their encounter in Saturday's game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.

During the matchup, Reese found herself wide open at the basket without anyone defending her. As a result, Clark took it upon herself to commit a hard take foul on Reese, which had the officials step in to prevent any further escalation.

The officiating crew assessed Clark with a Flagrant 1 foul, which gave the Sky two free throws and possession of the ball. Griffin witnessed the foul, taking time out of his day to provide his thoughts on Clark and Reese via social media.

“After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark. I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate,” Griffin said.

What's next for Angel Reese, Sky

Whether Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark or not in Robert Griffin III's view, there is no doubt that Reese and the Sky have work to do.

The Sky began the 2025 season with a 93-58 blowout loss to Clark's Fever squad. They struggled to keep up with Indiana's explosive offense, failing to score 20 points throughout all four quarters. The Fever outscored them 48-26 in the second half to pull away in convincing fashion. The Sky shot 29.1% from the field, including 22.2% from beyond the arc.

Only two players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. She finished with a stat line of 12 points and 17 rebounds. She shot 5-of-14 overall, including 1-of-2 from downtown. Ariel Atkins came next with 11 points and four rebounds, while Rachel Banham provided eight points.

The Sky will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Liberty on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET.