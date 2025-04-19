Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is continuing to support her brother Julian while he competes in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational, a pre-NBA draft showcase for college basketball seniors.

On Friday, Reese championed the accomplishments of her brother on her X page following a double-double performance. Julian finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while playing for Rodger Brown's Restaurant, who defeated Mike Duman Inc. 95-57.

“Great day 2: Double Double- thank yaaaaa! EASY” she posted.

Earlier in the day, Reese posted words of encouragement for her brother reading “Day 2: Let’s get it JUJU!”.

Achieving double-doubles appears to be something that runs in the family. Last year, Angel set records for double-doubles for a WNBA rookie, including becoming the fastest rookie to achieve 20 double-doubles in a season. She also set the record for the most consecutive double-doubles with 10.

Julian is averaging 15.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in the tournament. In his first game on Thursday, he scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

He is coming off his final season at Maryland, averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Maryland made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to the eventual national champion Florida Gators 87-71.

Julian is poised to go undrafted in the upcoming NBA draft. However, he could still vie for a Summer League spot or receive a two-way contract.

Competing in the Portsmouth Invitational is geared to increasing his chances of being drafted. Julian and Angel actually share common qualities in their game, like sister and brother.

The similarities between Angel and Julian Reese

Both Reeses are known for generating points in the paint and for relentless rebounding. Julian's size and his challenging defensive play could benefit an NBA team looking for budding talent in that area.

Angel is known for being a tough defensive presence who can force guards to switch on the perimeter and steal and deflect the ball with relative ease.

Their respective defensive games have done them a great deal of good. However, they also share a weakness in offensive versatility, particularly in scoring from outside the paint.

Angel has made it a point to work on her outside shooting during the offseason. Julian's lack of outside shooting could deter his chances of getting drafted.