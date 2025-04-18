Chicago Sky star Angel Reese might be one of the top rising young players in the WNBA, but she isn’t the only basketball player in her family. Angel Reese’s brother Julian just finished up his college career at Maryland and has his sights set on the upcoming NBA Draft.

Julian Reese is currently participating at the Portsmouth Invitational, a showcase held for recent college seniors looking to improve their NBA Draft stock. Angel Reese took to social media on Thursday to express her support for her brother.

“Let’s go JuJu! I see you!” Reese posted on social media along with the hashtag, ‘PIT.’

Thursday marked the second day of the Portsmouth Invitational, and Julian was among the day’s standouts. Playing for Team ‘Roger Brown’s Restaurant,’ Julian finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot, albeit in a loss. He shot 5-of-11 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Related Chicago Sky NewsArticle continues below
chicago sky's Hailey Van Lith poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number eleven overall pick to the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Grading the Sky’s 2025 WNBA Draft after reuniting Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena.
Angel Reese reacts to being namedropped on primetime TV
Sky basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Sky’s Angel Reese shares heartfelt moment with mom after life milestone

While Angel Reese was a first round pick in the WNBA Draft, Julian is projected as a potential second round pick, or undrafted and a candidate for a two-way contract. With a continued strong showing in the Portsmouth Invitational, Julian could help secure a spot on a team’s summer league roster.

Julian Reese played four seasons at Maryland, and was in the starting lineup by his sophomore year. He appeared in 36 games this season, all starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 55.5 percent shooting from the field and 73.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the meantime, Angel Reese is preparing for her second season in the WNBA with the Sky. She was named an All-Star last season and received a first place vote in the Rookie of the Year voting. Before suffering a season-ending wrist injury, she was averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.