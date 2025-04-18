Chicago Sky star Angel Reese might be one of the top rising young players in the WNBA, but she isn’t the only basketball player in her family. Angel Reese’s brother Julian just finished up his college career at Maryland and has his sights set on the upcoming NBA Draft.

Julian Reese is currently participating at the Portsmouth Invitational, a showcase held for recent college seniors looking to improve their NBA Draft stock. Angel Reese took to social media on Thursday to express her support for her brother.

“Let’s go JuJu! I see you!” Reese posted on social media along with the hashtag, ‘PIT.’

Thursday marked the second day of the Portsmouth Invitational, and Julian was among the day’s standouts. Playing for Team ‘Roger Brown’s Restaurant,’ Julian finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot, albeit in a loss. He shot 5-of-11 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

While Angel Reese was a first round pick in the WNBA Draft, Julian is projected as a potential second round pick, or undrafted and a candidate for a two-way contract. With a continued strong showing in the Portsmouth Invitational, Julian could help secure a spot on a team’s summer league roster.

Julian Reese played four seasons at Maryland, and was in the starting lineup by his sophomore year. He appeared in 36 games this season, all starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 55.5 percent shooting from the field and 73.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the meantime, Angel Reese is preparing for her second season in the WNBA with the Sky. She was named an All-Star last season and received a first place vote in the Rookie of the Year voting. Before suffering a season-ending wrist injury, she was averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.