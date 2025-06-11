The Chicago Sky were defeated by the New York Liberty 85-66, as the team's struggles continue through the season. Despite the struggles, it seems like the team is still holding their heads high and keeping a positive attitude. That was obvious by the recent interaction that Angel Reese had with ESPN's Holly Rowe during the game.

“I just have to trust my work. It's going to drop at the right time one bucket at a time to get us back in this game. We started off slow, and I have to help this team as much as I can. Rebounding, shooting, assists, we gotta get stops.”

Angel Reese with the assists on and off the court 🧡😂 pic.twitter.com/1iUBOtmOZh — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

After Reese answered Rowe's first question, the camera showed her fixing something on the reporter's face.

“Are you fixing my eyelash? I love that so much, thank you,” Rowe said.

Reese knows fashion and style, and it was nice of her to make sure Rowe looked good on camera while they were live on television.

Reese finished the game with a team-high 17 points and 11 rebounds, but it was a rough outing for the rest of the team. Things may not get better for the Sky anytime soon, as they recently lost Courtney Vandersloot for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL.

Reese recently spoke about Vandersloot's injury and what she means to the team.

“It’s super unfortunate,” she said. “She works really hard, was a great leader for us, and she’s continued to be that for us.” Reese added, “She’s done so much for our game and decided to leave a championship team, come to Chicago, and leave her legacy here.”

The Sky will now have to operate with their point guard, and they will have to rely on their depth to make things work on the floor. Reese will also have to step up, and there's no doubt that she'll do whatever it takes to help the team get wins.