Angel Reese has earned her Victoria's Secret wings!

The WNBA made history on Wednesday (Oct. 15) as she strutted on the runway as the first professional athlete to walk across the stage. Reese told E! News how she “manifested this moment.”

“I posted it on my Story last year that I was going to be a Victoria's Secret model and it literally happened less than a year later,” she told the outlet.

“I’m just really happy to know that when I speak with my tongue, I know things are going to happen,” she continued. “Not at the time that I want all the time, but at God’s time and this is my moment and this is my time and I’m gonna embrace it.”

Reese shared that the moment was so important for her.

“It means everything to me,” she gushed. “I’m just really excited to be here. There are so many great people and women who have done this. I get to sit in the room with the top, top, top models. Just being here and being in this moment—I’m grateful and graceful and I’m really gonna enjoy it.”

Alongside Reese, two-time gold Olympic medalist, Suni Lee, also joined the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Some newcomers this year alongside Lee and Reese were Yumi Nu, Precious Lee, Iris Law, Daiane Sodre, Quen Blackwell, and Barbie Ferreira. Returning Victoria's Secret angels included: Adriana Lima, Anok Yai, Lily Aldridge, Imaan Hammam, Joan Smalls, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Alex Consani.

Reese and Lee weren't the only ones making history tonight (Lee is the fist U.S. gymnast, Olympic medalist gymnast, and Hmong woman to walk the show) as Jasmine Lee is the second Black woman to open the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, following Naomi Campbell in 1996.

Reese, who plays for the Chicago Sky, shared that besides living out her manifested dreams tonight she is proud of how multidimensional she is.

“You can put your mind to anything you want to do,” she said. “You can be multidimensional. I’m an athlete. I’m an entrepreneur. I’m a businesswoman. I’m a podcaster. I’m everything you want to say. I’m a Barbie doll.”

Take a look at Reese modeling below: