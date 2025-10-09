Angel Reese just added another milestone to her growing list of achievements. The Chicago Sky star, already one of the WNBA’s most recognizable faces, is set to make history again, per SI. This time, Reese graces one of the world’s most glamorous stages.

Reese announced that she will walk in the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show next week, becoming the first professional athlete ever to grace the brand’s iconic runway. The event, which returns to New York City on October 15, will mark a major crossover moment between sports and fashion.

“I literally could not stop smiling,” Reese told People. “It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment. Just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired by all the powerful women walking down it, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

From the Court to the Catwalk

Reese’s presence at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show continues a trend of WNBA stars redefining how athletes show up off the court. Known for turning the pregame tunnel into a fashion runway of its own, Reese has long blended style and confidence into her personal brand. Her appearance follows two straight Met Gala invitations and the recent launch of her Reebok signature shoe, cementing her place as one of the league’s most visible cultural figures.

While the Sky struggled through a 10–34 season, Reese still averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds across 30 games, earning another All-Star nod. Her off-court success now outpaces even her on-court dominance, illustrating how modern athletes can command influence across industries once seen as far removed from sports.

Victoria’s Secret is leaning into that same message of empowerment and diversity this year, featuring an all-female musical lineup that includes KAROL G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, and TWICE. The show will stream live on October 15 at 7 p.m. ET across the brand’s social platforms, with a pre-show event on Prime Video and Amazon Live.

Karol G x Victoria secret pic.twitter.com/1YdbRqwx1r — amantes de la bichota (@VenezolanitoY) October 9, 2025

As Reese prepares to walk the runway under the bright New York lights, one thing is clear: the “Bayou Barbie” keeps rewriting what it means to be a star athlete in 2025.