Angel Reese is one of the best LSU women's basketball players in recent memory. As a result, people around the women's basketball world expected a large turnout of fans when the Chicago Sky played the Brazilian national team in a preseason exhibition game at LSU on Friday night. However, that wasn't the case.

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center — the home arena of LSU women's basketball — is capable of seating up to 13,215 fans, according to lsusports.net. On Friday night, though, the recorded attendance at the LSU-Brazil game was 6,373, ESPN reports.

The Sky earned an 89-62 victory. Reese played well, leading Chicago with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

There was excitement heading into the game as Angel Reese returned to LSU. Hailey Van Lith, who also played a season at LSU in college, was making her return as well.

Yet, the arena was at less than half capacity, something that left many fans and people around the women's basketball world feeling both surprised and frustrated.

“LSU I’m calling yall out. Angel Reese is back at home and that should’ve been a sold out arena. No excuses,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

“Angel Reese deserved a sold out homecoming. And I truly mean that. I’m a little shocked at that turnout from LSU,” another user added.

“Where all the LSU fans at?? Why isn’t Angel Reese homecoming game at LSU sold out??? The upper bowl is empty!!!” A third user wrote.

Reese enjoyed a strong rookie season with the Sky. She played well in college at LSU. Additionally, Reese has become one of the most popular players in all of women's basketball, which is why the low attendance surprised many.

The Sky will move on and prepare for their next preseason game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM EST.