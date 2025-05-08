May 8, 2025 at 4:12 PM ET

There's no denying that Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is continuing to expand her off-court portfolio significantly. Reese walked the red carpet at the Met Gala, showcasing her sustained presence in the fashion industry and her participation in the Met Gala committee.

Now she's established a partnership with NBA legend Magic Johnson to promote financial literacy, per People of Color in Tech. The program Wealth Playbook is geared towards high school seniors in Reese's hometown of Baltimore.

The program aims to educate young people about money management and wealth building.

The partnership involves the Angel Reese Foundation and the Magic Johnson Foundation. The third party in this venture is the marketing firm Pull Up Neighbor, which focuses on community engagement.

The program will bring financial literacy courses into Baltimore high school classrooms with some help from Merrill Lynch. Over the last few years, Reese established an ever-growing business empire.

Already, she has coveted endorsement deals with Reebok and Reese's and her Unapologettically Angel podcast.

In October 2024, Reese signed a deal with Reebok for her signature shoe. Reese grew up in Randallstown, Maryland, and is leveraging her platform to serve historically marginalized communities in terms of money, education, and sports.

The Magic Man is all too familiar with the ability to set up shop in those communities.

Angel Reese is following in Magic Johnson's footsteps

Johnson helped Reese use her business skills to serve underrepresented communities. At the height of his career, he created Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment group, in 1987.

This led to endorsement deals with companies such as Pepsi.

Altogether, his business empire created jobs, access to capital, and brought in revenue in those communities. Johnson's most popular business ventures included the Magic Johnson Movie Theaters, Starbucks, and TGI Fridays, which were established in communities of color.

Given all that, Reese brings a similar business approach, making this a pretty natural partnership.