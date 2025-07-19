In a recent interview, Chicago Sky's forward Angel Reese, who stated that she is accustomed to fame, discussed how she never thought about what it would be like off the court. Reese offered an honest account of the cyberbullying and hate she received after winning the national championship with LSU in 2023.

Reese explained that social media's negativity escalated unexpectedly following her college title, forcing her to rethink her lifestyle.

“After I won the national championship, my whole life changed,” she admitted on SportsCenter. “That was the first time I had seen negativity like that on social media. I thought I had a huge following before but had to change my whole lifestyle.” Although she eventually built emotional resilience, Reese acknowledged that not every athlete can handle that pressure.

"After I won the national championship, my whole life changed," she admitted on SportsCenter. "That was the first time I had seen negativity like that on social media. I thought I had a huge following before but had to change my whole lifestyle."

As her career in the WNBA progressed, Reese found unexpected support from her fellow players, many of whom checked in on her well-being. For the 23-year-old, this sense of sisterhood inside the locker room became a source of strength.

“This is like the closest I've been to these players this year,” she said, noting how much different this season feels compared to her rookie year. ” And that's what I really love about this league—having sisters who care about me and knowing I can take that support and pour it back into the community.” Reese also emphasized the importance of turning her struggles into a positive message for her teammates and community.

Reese has had an equal impact on the court. While she has only played 21 games so far this season, she is also averaging 13.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game and is shooting 41% from the field. Reese is ready to represent Team Collier in the All-Star Game on Saturday. Her rebounding ability, fiery attitudes, and energy proved she belongs to be considered a talented young star in the league.

Although her journey from college champion to WNBA star has had its ups and downs, Reese continues to accept her role as a leader. Her experiences dealing with criticism and handling her mental health challenges have only made her stronger, not only as a player but also as a person who can be a voice for others in similar battles. In a league characterized by support and advocacy, Angel Reese is finding her voice and helping others find theirs.