Angel Reese was one of many WNBA players to participate in the new Unvrivaled Basketball League during the offseason. With Unrivaled officially complete, the Chicago Sky star can now focus on preparing for the WNBA season that kicks off in May.

Unrivaled's inaugural season lasted for 10 weeks and it sounds like Reese was happy to be a part of it. Especially considering her team, the Rose BC, won the first ever championship. The 22-year-old forward shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about playing in the newly formed three-on-three basketball league.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHWSo8NSX5j/

Angel Reese played 14 total games during Unrivaled's inaugural season. Through those contests, the Chicago Sky star averaged 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds (league-high), and 1.9 assists per game.

Unrivaled was founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. It was created as another way for players to participate in basketball during the WNBA offseason as a way to bypass the league's prioritization rule for players who opt to play overseas. All games took place in Miami, Florida. However, Collier and Stewart hope Unrivaled expands and can be played across the United States by 2026.

With Unrivaled officially over, Angel Reese can now go back to focusing on preparing for the upcoming season with the Sky. Chicago hopes to improve upon last season after the team finished last in the Eastern Conference with a 13-27 record.

The Sky are aiming to build the roster through the upcoming WNBA Draft. When the draft kicks off on Monday, April 14, Chicago will have two first-round selections (picks No. 3 and No. 10) while also owning two picks in the second round (picks No. 16 and 22). That will give the team four new players assuming the front office doesn't trade any of the picks away.

Angel Reese joined the Sky in 2024 after being selected as the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Chicago also selected Kamilla Cardoso (No. 3 overall) and Brynna Maxwell (No. 13 overall).