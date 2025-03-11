Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was ruthlessly clowned during an Unrivaled game after an unfortunate sequence of plays. The incoming sophomore in the WNBA has been terrific in this three-on-three league as she prepares for the upcoming season. Reese has had to deal with critics her entire career, especially as she has become more mainstream. And this sequence with her team Rose BC expectedly had social media out in droves.

Angel Reese is poised to take the next step in her career in 2025

Despite this play, Reese is still showing a lot of improvement over this offseason. And now, with a newly revamped Sky team coming into 2025, the 22-year-old could turn even more heads this coming season. Reese had a historic rookie year and set the league's single-season record in double-doubles. She was also named to the WNBA All-Star and All-Rookie teams while leading the league in rebounds per game at 13.1.

The Chicago Sky had a largely uneven season that saw them not make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. Nevertheless, 2024 was expected to be a rebuilding year for a franchise that was going through a lot of change over that previous offseason. And now, the future looks very bright for Chicago for 2025 and beyond. The Sky added franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot during free agency and possesses both the No. 3 and No. 10 picks in the upcoming WNBA Draft. The franchise also signed starting Los Angeles guard Kia Nurse to add to its perimeter defense.

Angel Reese will enter her second season with fellow young star Kamilla Cardoso. The South Carolina great also had a stellar rookie season, averaging 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. The Cardosoa and Reese pairing is interesting as the two were rivals throughout their national championship-winning college years. Both players, however, developed chemistry quickly and will be a problem for opponents for a long time.

Overall, Angel Reese will have plenty of motivation going into her second season. “Bayou Barbie” has a relentless playing style that she'll be looking to polish off with more efficiency on offense. The power forward is looking to add more of a guard-like skillset with perimeter shooting to her game to take that jump from good to great. Reese knows the level of scrutiny she'll have going forward, whether unfair or not. She's thrived in those environments before. There's no reason she won't thrive in those environments again.