Unfortunately, plenty of things on social media are taken out of context. That's how Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese felt after people misinterpreted her comments about ‘sitting out.'

After Reese dropped a truth bomb on her being an inspiration for young girls, the criticism hasn't stopped. On her podcast, she explained how she wants to be in the players union meetings.

Reese also added that from what she heard, if the WNBA won't give what the players are asking for, they will sit out. On X (formerly Twitter), she clarified her comments.

“I love how y'all have selective hearing,” the post reads. “I said “I’m hearing if they don’t give us what we want, we sitting out” and that’s the truth, I never said anything about the NBA. We are prepared to stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes.

“Here’s the link to my podcast so you can hear the conversation too. I will continue to use my voice to speak for what WE want & deserve as a league. Thank ya.”

Sky's Angel Reese wants people to understand the context

From the sounds of it, Reese wants people to acknowledge the context. The WNBA has risen in popularity, thanks to the new rookie class. Not to mention, more national outlets like ESPN are extensively covering the game. For instance, the Indiana Fever had 37 of their 40 games on national television.

For the Sky, the games they had with Indiana were huge. They drew in some of the highest ratings of the year and in the WNBA's history. Still, criticism will fly in from all places.

As the collective bargaining agreement is set to expire in 2026, many questions are on the table. Will salaries increase? Will players have more benefits from the league? Can the league support the players during the offseason?

After all, Unrivaled is putting pressure on the WNBA to make some of these changes. Still, people want to attack Reese for simply speaking her mind about the league and the upcoming CBA.

As one of the bright spots of the future, she is making her name be heard across all platforms. However, her play backs up what she is speaking.

For instance, Reese broke the rookie record for rebounds in a single season. Also, she was on pace to break the all-time regular season before she was injured.

Despite all of the criticism, the Sky forward made sure that her point was heard. It won't likely be the last time that she speaks her mind about the upcoming CBA.