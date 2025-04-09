Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese is coming off a hand injury. Reese missed the final weekend of Unrivaled due to that ailment. There's good news though for Sky fans, as Reese was seen working in the gym without a hand brace.

Angel Reese back in the gym and out of that hand brace today. She was ruled out of the final weekend of Unrivaled with a hand injury. Has been wearing a brace in all public appearances for the past three weeks. Good sign for Angel less than three weeks out from training camp. pic.twitter.com/3k9ewJEzPi — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reese had been seen in recent weeks wearing a hand brace. This development is good for the Sky, as training camp begins in just a few weeks.

The Sky star is coming off a rookie season that ended early for her due to a wrist injury. In her rookie season, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

This offseason, Reese agreed to play in the Unrivaled league. It is a women's professional three-on-three basketball league, started by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

The Sky are expecting big things from Angel Reese this season

It hurt the Sky to lose Reese last season. The walking double-double machine led the club in rebounds and steals, and was third on the squad in scoring.

The Sky missed the WNBA playoffs last year. It was the end of a five-year streak for the team where they had made the postseason. Expectations are high this season, as Reese is looked upon to lead the club to the playoffs.

Chicago fans have likely been watching Reese play in the Unrivaled league. Reese said she decided to play in this new league to help her finances.

“Being able to be in Miami from January to March, not having to go overseas,” Reese told reporters in August, per ESPN. “Nobody wants to go overseas. A lot of us never want to have to go overseas, but some people do have to go overseas unfortunately, so being able to make six figures within three months, being able to be housed in Miami, just being able to get better. … I'm excited for it.”

Reese is also making a big name for herself outside of basketball. She's involved in fashion and other styling merchandise, and is frequently seen going out and enjoying her social life. Reese also hosts a podcast.