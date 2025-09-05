The Chicago Sky's 2025 season has been far from what they hoped it would be. Angel Reese missed a lot of time with a back injury, putting her team in a rough spot. Even after coming back, the Sky's All-Star forward made comments against Tyler Marsh and her teammates in Chicago. The Sky reacted by suspending her for the first half of its game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Reese expressed her frustrations with the Sky's season and the success she wants to have as a pro. She walked her comments back and apologized to her teammates, but Chicago made a disciplinary decision. She will sit out for the first half of Friday's game as punishment for what she said, according to the team's social media page. The decision turned heads around the league.

Reese's stance in the league has become a big point of arguments among WNBA fans. The Sky's star and her drama with Caitlin Clark have made headlines for the last year and half. However, her supporters and haters flocked to social media to react to her suspension that has her out for the first half of the game against the Aces.

“What makes this so funny is the Chicago Sky is so a** they can't make Angel Reese sit out for the whole game just one half,” one fan said.

“how do you value the well-being of every player when your GM publicly came out and bashed angel? f** out of my face,” posted another.

“Angel Reese should not play another minute for the Chicago Sky. They don’t deserve her,” commented one fan, calling out Chicago.

“Free Angel is trending and the Chicago Sky account getting ratioed in the quotes. Like they expected anyone besides the obsessive Angel Reese haters to take their side,” said another.

Chicago's season has been full of drama. Marsh has been ejected from games for overreacting towards the officiating. However, Reese's suspension has fans up in arms and could lead to big changes in the offseason.