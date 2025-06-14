The Chicago Sky suffered a major blow last weekend when it was revealed that Courtney Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury. Vandersloot had been the team’s starting point guard and veteran leader in the locker room. While she still brings her veteran presence, her absence leaves a gaping hole in the Sky’s lineup. But help could be on the way soon for the Sky in the form of Moriah Jefferson who has been dealing with a leg injury.

Moriah Jefferson has yet to make her 2025 season debut as she recovers from the leg injury, but Sky head coach Tyler Marsh provided an encouraging update on Friday, as per Karli Bell of Courtside with Karlie Bell.

Per Marsh, Jefferson did not accompany the team on their current road trip, but she has resumed on-court activities and is considered week-to-week moving forward. Jefferson would provide the Sky with a veteran presence in the backcourt. Since Vandersloot has been out, the Sky have used two different starting lineups, one with Rachel Banham in place of Kia Nurse at guard, and the other with Nurse back in the lineup and Rebecca Allen as a starter.

This year, Jefferson was coming into her first full season with the Sky. She was originally acquired by the team ahead of last season’s trade deadline in the deal that set Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. After arriving in the trade, Jefferson appeared in 30 games, including 14 starts, at a little over eight minutes per game.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the then San Antonio Stars, Jefferson’s career has spanned nine seasons now. She was part of the Stars’ move to Las Vegas when they rebranded as the Aces, and she played for the franchise for three seasons. Her career has also included stints with the Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury, in addition to the Aces, Sun and Sky.