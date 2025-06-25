Jun 25, 2025 at 5:41 PM ET

“We have to set the tone every single night,” Reese said emphatically. “We've let a lot of games slip away from us in the past, and tonight, we just really wanted to come out and win this one. For our crowd, for ourselves, and for each other.”

Article Continues Below

keep believing.

keep fighting.

keep staying together. GOODNIGHT SKYTOWN 💤 pic.twitter.com/1HuSYc8KuX — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet