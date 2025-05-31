The Chicago Sky grabbed their first win of the 2025 WNBA season on Thursday, defeating the Dallas Wings, 97-92. In the process, Courtney Vandersloot set a Sky record by becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Following the game, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh gave a heartfelt speech in the locker room that brought the emotions out of Vandersloot.

“We’re only five games into the season, but everything you bring to this team, everything you’ve brought to the organization, we feel that,” Marsh said. “You are Chicago, you are the Sky, and we’re rocking with you forever.”

The team had originally given Tyler Marsh the game ball following the Sky win, but he passed the ball on to Courtney Vandersloot after her franchise record. Vandersloot passed her former teammate and current partner Allie Quigley in the process. Third place on the Sky’s all-time scoring list is Sylvia Fowles.

Following the win, and the incredible accomplishment, Vandersloot reflected on her career with the Sky and her achievement.

“I haven’t even let it sink in yet, but it’s obviously very special. Most of it is just how much this franchise has really poured into me from the beginning,” Vandersloot said. “[They] let me make mistakes, let me grow, trust in me. For me to sit on that top, I try not to get too connected because records are meant to be broken, and this one will. But right now I’m enjoying it, I’m gonna let it soak in.”

Vandersloot returned to the Sky in free agency this past offseason after playing the last two seasons with the New York Liberty. She was originally selected by the Sky with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft. She spent 12 seasons with the Sky initially, and that included four All-Star appearances, and one WNBA championship in 2021.

Through the Sky’s first five games of the season, Vandersloot has been playing a little over 31 minutes per game as the team’s starting point guard. She’s been averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.2 steals with splits of 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 22.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.