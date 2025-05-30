The Chicago Sky came in to their Thursday matchup against the Dallas Wings with both teams searching for their first win of the 2025 WNBA season. As of publication, it was a close game late in the fourth quarter, but there was a bit of history that was made. Sky veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot etched her name in the franchise record books with a little history-making scoring.

During the Sky’s game against the Wings, Courtney Vandersloot made history by becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring, as per StatMuse. She surpassed former Sky teammate, and current partner, Allie Quigley in the process. Quigley racked up 3,273 career points while playing for the Sky. At the time Vandersloot broke the record, she was at 3,274 points, as per Underdog WNBA. Sylvia Fowles is third on the franchise scoring list with 2,927 points.

In addition to becoming the Sky’s all-time leading scorer, Vandersloot is also the franchise’s leader in games played, minutes played, assists and steals. As of publication, she had 11 points, one rebound and nine assists against the Wings. Vandersloot and Quigley formed the Sky’s backcourt duo during the team’s 2021 championship run.

Vandersloot returned to the Sky this offseason after playing the past two seasons with the New York Liberty. She won her second WNBA championship last year. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft, Vandersloot had played her entire career with the Sky before she signed with the Liberty as a free agent in 2023.

The five-time All-Star played her first 11 seasons with the Sky, and was selected to the All-Star team as rookie. This season, Vandersloot has appeared in all of the Sky’s first four games to begin the season as the team’s starting point guard. She’s averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 17.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Vandersloot’s return gives the Sky a much-needed veteran presence for their young players.