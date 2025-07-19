One year after signing a multi-year contract extension with Reebok, Angel Reese is about to release her first pair of signature shoes. Playing off the “mebounds” joke on social media, the Chicago Sky forward teased the release of the all-pink sneakers in the upcoming year.

Reese initially signed with Reebok while still at LSU and re-signed with the brand in 2024. Her new contract included a signature shoe release in 2026, which is now confirmed to be the ‘Angel Reese 1 Mebounds.' Reese and Reebok are promoting the upcoming release by playing off the joke fans constantly make about her on social media.

Literally MINE. Not yours (yet) 😉 https://t.co/pKCL4LKgYM — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reebok announced the Angel Reese 1 release in early July. They backed up the announcement by dropping their “All mine, not yours” promo, playing off the “mebounds” joke.

While Reese has been the best rebounder in the league for the last two seasons, critical fans have called her tendency to grab offensive rebounds off her own misses “mebounds.” While adamant that the criticism does not bother her, Reese has committed fewer “mebound” sequences in 2025 than she did as a rookie.

Angel Reese's “mebounds” teaser drops during All-Star weekend

At the midway point of her 2025 season, Reese is already quickly becoming one of the best all-around players in the WNBA. As one of the top nightly double-double threats in the league, Reese has become an adequate facilitator in year two, doubling her assist numbers from her rookie season. The 23-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game through 21 outings in 2025.

With point guard Courtney Vandersloot out for the year, Reese is currently the Sky's leading scorer, rebounder and facilitator. Her 14.0 points per game are just a touch better than Ariel Atkins' scoring numbers. Chicago acquired Atkins in the 2024-2025 offseason to lead its offense, but it has instead been Reese who has taken control.

Reese's impressive improvements led to her second consecutive All-Star nod to begin her career. After being selected by Napheesa Collier in the WNBA All-Star Draft, she will come off the bench for Team Collier in Saturday night's game.