Caitlin Clark may have unfortunately missed out on playing at the 2025 WNBA All-Star game, despite it being held at the Indiana Fever’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, that does not mean she will not be the center of attention during the All-Star weekend as well.

CC is attending the event to support Team Clark, which is being coached by the New York Liberty’s Sandy Brondello. And as a matter of fact, her entrance at the arena is already grabbing eyeballs.

In a short clip, Clark can be seen arriving at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing a wearing a black coat, skirt and heels. A range of social media users immediately responded by labelling her ready to become a coach, although some were more worried about her playing career.

Perhaps rightfully so. Before this season, Caitlin Clark was yet to miss a single game in her college or WNBA career. However, in addition to Commissioner’s Cup Final, Clark has already missed 11 games this campaign.

And while that may be worrying, most users were instead focused on CC’s look for the day, and thought she looked to ready to coach Team Clark. Apart from the team captain, Clark’s side will also be without Satou Sabally.

The two have been replaced by Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics and Brionna Jones of the Atlanta Dream. Clark, speaking ahead of the game, had claimed that it was unfortunate, even though she claimed that she still planned to make the most out of the All-Star weekend.
In what is proving to be a difficult season also due to her patchy shooting form, the All-Star break does provide relief in what will continue to be a jam-packed campaign.

Clark is currently averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 assists per game, and only the latter is an improvement from last season. She averaged 19.2 points and 8.4 assists per game last season, and will be hoping to recuperate and return to her best speedily.

