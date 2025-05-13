Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso became one of the main pillars of the team in just one year in the WNBA, and she's anticipating an even bigger season for herself in Year 2. With a fresh set of teammates to add support, a new head coach in Tyler Marsh, a solid offseason performance overseas in China, and individual training, Cardoso is putting the W on notice ahead of the 2025 season.

Cardoso revealed the areas of her game she's worked on in the offseason and detailed how she plans to continue progressing throughout the campaign.

The second-year pro started by telling the media she's “really excited” about the way the Sky have increased their playing pace from last year. The team landed in the bottom five of the league in playing pace a season ago with a rate of 78.2.

Cardoso went on to talk about how she's a completely “different player” coming into 2025 than she was as a first-year athlete out of college, which would make her an even bigger threat to opponents around the W than she was in Year 1.

“The offseason helped a lot,” Cardoso explained. “I'm a totally different player. Just being aggressive and doing whatever I need to do.”

One of the specific examples Cardoso gave of her improvement involved her efficiency, especially while “switching to guards,” and overall defensive confidence. She admitted she needed more self-assurance about her abilities, which she gained in the offseason. “I know what I'm capable of doing,” Cardoso affirmed.

The No. 3 overall pick was one of the cornerstones of the Sky's offense in her rookie season, averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, good for 12th in the W, 1.7 assists, and a league top-five 1.4 blocks on 52.1% shooting from the field. Cardoso's performance in the post also helped earn her WNBA All-Rookie team honors in 2024.

Cardoso will put the newest aspects of her game to the test when the Sky tip off the regular season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 17.