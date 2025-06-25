The Chicago Sky have not had the season that they envisioned so far in 2025, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around. However, the Sky need to get some momentum going quickly before they fall out of the WNBA playoff race entirely.

They got off to a great start on that front on Tuesday night, picking up a 97-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks in front of their home crowd. The Sky trailed for much of the night, but a 30-17 explosion in the fourth quarter lifted Chicago to a critical victory against a team close to them in the standings.

While Angel Reese gets a lot of the attention for the Sky, it was her fellow front court-mate and 2024 draft class partner Kamilla Cardoso who was the star of the show in this game. The former South Carolina star finished with a career-high 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting to go with seven rebounds in the win.

Career-high alert as Kamilla Cardoso is up to 27 points as the Sky try to put away the visiting Sparks 👏pic.twitter.com/cwLgGH3i8Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cardoso dominated on the interior all night long against an undersized Sparks squad that is still missing Cameron Brink in the middle. Once Azura Stevens fouled out after a spectacular first half for Los Angeles, they stood no chance at defending the towering Cardoso on the interior.

Angel Reese was far more than just a bystander in this game and contributed in a big way. She showed off all of her skills with 18 points, 17 rebounds and six assists to help her team get the win.

With this victory, the Sky snap a three-game losing streak and get ahead of the Sparks in the standings. While they are still near the bottom of the league at 4-10, a comeback win like this with the home crowd backing them is the kind of performance that can turn things around for them.

One of the Sky's weaknesses this season has been the lack of a go-to scorer, especially after Chennedy Carter left the team last offseason. However, if Cardoso can continue stringing together performances like this one, she can help alleviate that problem on a nightly basis.