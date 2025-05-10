May 10, 2025 at 11:54 AM ET

Although Rebecca Allen signed with the Chicago Sky, the 2025 team is beyond different than the 2024 squad. Even though rookies like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso dominated, there wasn't much chemistry.

As a result, the Sky fired former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one season. Since then, they brought Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh into the organization to replace Weatherspoon.

They have a new identity, and one that Allen can roll with. When Chicago Tribune writer Julia Poe asked current players what they thought of the 2024 Sky team, the Australian forward gave a brutal response.

“There wasn't as much direction in the sense of how they played,” said Allen, who played for the Phoenix Mercury.

“It was a bit more ad hoc. I remember you had to be pretty alert as a defender against Chicago last season, just because you didn't know what was going to happen next, and I don't think that they did either.”

For a veteran to call out a team like that is concerning. After all, Allen has been on some elite teams and has been a major contributor. If anyone understands how a team should mesh, it's her.

Rebecca Allen is excited about the 2025 Sky team

Although her comments were a bit shocking, her thoughts about the current team are encouraging. Marsh wants them to adopt a 3-point philosophy. They want the shot to be an integral part of their game.

For someone like Allen, that's a welcome sight.

However, the former Mercury forward didn't have to join Chicago. They are a young team, and Allen could've been a contender like the New York Liberty or even the Minnesota Lynx.

Still, the appeal of mentoring players like Reese and Cardoso is intriguing. Not to mention, a coach who loves the 3-point shot is certainly encouraging.

The 2025 Sky team might not contend for a shot at the WNBA Finals. No matter what, though, they can be competitive and have a legitimate identity.

Considering they won as much as they did without an identity, that alone is impressive. Either way, Chicago has a nice mix of veterans and young talent.

Someone like Allen can help bridge the gap with her fellow veterans and the young stars. A new head coach in Marsh is empowering his players on and off the court.

Hopefully for the Sky, her comments will change after the 2025 WNBA season. If not, that would be a serious cause for concern.