May 10, 2025 at 1:40 AM ET

Angel Reese is looking forward to dominating in her second season with the Chicago Sky.

Reese's first year in the WNBA ended early due to a wrist injury. She was inconsistent throughout the campaign as the team failed to reach the postseason with a 13-27 record.

Reese reflected on how things went in her rookie season during an interview with the Associated Press. She was not happy with the way things ended, including her season-ending injury and the team's overall struggles.

“Obviously, that left a bad taste in my mouth,” Reese said.

“I wasn't used to that. It just takes an adjustment. It's something that you don't want to get used to because you don't want to get in a mindset, like, ‘Oh, we're just going to be losing every night.' We were right there every night.”

What's next for Angel Reese, Sky

It is clear that Angel Reese and the Sky have goals going into the 2025 campaign.

Not to mention that Chicago has retooled throughout the offseason. They replaced Teresa Weatherspoon with Tyler Marsh, who served prior assistant roles with the Indiana Pacers and Las Vegas Aces. This marks his first head coaching gig, but he brings plenty of championship experience thanks to his time with the Aces, winning two titles in 2022 and 2023.

They also signed Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse in free agency. In the WNBA Draft, they got Reese's former college teammate Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld, presenting a new-look squad for the Sky.

“I think we have the right pieces this year,” Reese said. “We have the great veteran leadership. We have coaches that just built a culture from the beginning and built the standards, so I'm excited.”

The Sky will look forward to their preseason finale, facing the Minnesota Lynx. The contest will take place on May 10 at 8 p.m. ET.