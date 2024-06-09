Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky fell prey on Saturday to the Atlanta Dream in an 89-80 loss at home. The latest loss by Chicago put to waste a brilliant performance from the rookie, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds while also adding two assists and five blocks in 33 minutes of action.

The Dream just happened to have the better weapon to lead them past Chicago, with veteran center Tina Charles torching the Sky for 22 points on 6/11 shooting from the field. In addition, Charles posted seven boards, an assist, three steals, and a block. She shot efficiently overall, as she went 9/10 from the free-throw line as well.

Despite Charles putting on a clinic at the expense of the Sky, Reese shared a great moment with the former WNBA Most Valuable Player on the court after the game.

Tina Charles and Angel Reese hugging at the end of the game. Now this is good sportsmanship. Will the national media show this narrative?

Reese later went on X (the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter) to give her thoughts on Charles.

“learning from the best! 🙏🏽,” Reese captioned a re-post of a video showing her with Charles.

Charles surely is a great player for Reese to emulate. Apart from being a former league MVP, Charles is an eight-time All-Star, five-time All-WNBA First Team member, a four-time rebounding champion, and two-time scoring champion in the league. She can get things done on both ends of the floor at an elite level, as evidenced by her WNBA All-Defensive First Team nod back in 2017. Charles entered the showdown against Reese and the Sky with season averages of 11.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Reese has a long way to go to be on the same level as Charles, but she's off to a great start. She even joined an extremely exclusive all-time WNBA stat club with her impressive showing on the court versus Charles and the Dream, albeit in a losing effort.

“The rook is makin’ waves 🌊 Angel Reese becomes the third player in WNBA history to record 10+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ STL in back-to-back games, joining Erlana Larkins and Tamika Catchings!,” shared the WNBA's official X account after the Sky-Dream matchup.

Angel Reese, Sky fail to sustain momentum in loss to Charles, Dream

Coming off a 79-71 win over the Washington Mystics last Thursday to prevent a three-game losing skid, the Skyfailed to follow that up with another victory on Saturday. Turnovers hurt Chicago in the Dream game, as the Sky coughed up the ball a total of 21 times, which Atlanta converted into 26 points. Chicago has dropped to 4-6 on the season and its record is good for only eighth in the league overall at the time of this writing.

Reese and the Sky will look to rebound this coming Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun at home.

Fans react to Reese's big statistical night

“Chi-town barbie getting it done,” shared X user primalkey.

“Making Herstory,” said @SOULbeautifulme.

“She's improving every day, now she has added steals to her must stats every game, the possibilities are endless with Angel Reese,” @ComfortSheriff chimed in.

“She’s getting very accustomed to the W! She belongs in the WNBA 💙🩵👑,” voiced out @TheReeseEffect.

From @Aristotle3357: “Lynx made a bad choice by not selecting Reese. Looks bad now gonna look worst as time goes on.”

Via @symonelyfy: “Go Angel Reese! You can tell she loves the sport! She's fun to watch!”