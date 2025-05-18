The Chicago Sky's lopsided loss against the Indiana Fever to begin the 2025 season did not give them the start they wanted. First-year Sky coach Tyler Marsh is aware of the lofty challenge the Fever presents, with many future battles to come.

Following his team's 35-point loss to the Fever on Saturday, Marsh was aware of how much ground he had to cover before the next meeting. The Sky coach complimented Indiana's depth while saying his team is “up for the challenge” of making their rivalry competitive.

“They're loaded, top to bottom,” Marsh said, via The Athletic. “They got a great bench as well. Yeah, we got our work cut out for us, but we're up for the challenge. We're not backing down from anything.”

The Sky felt every bit of the Fever's depth, with four of Indiana's eight rotational players reaching double figures. Caitlin Clark went nuclear with a 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double while Aliyah Boston poured in 19 points and 13 rebounds.

While both teams added depth in the offseason, Indiana acquired more firepower. After bringing Stephanie White back to the organization, the Fever re-signed Kelsey Mitchell and added six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard in free agency.

The Sky's offseason additions came in the form of former All-Stars Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse. Chicago also drafted rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld.

Tyler Marsh begins first year as Sky head coach

In his first-ever game as a head coach, Marsh is already facing significant adversity. Driven by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the Sky and Fever are expected to form a heated rivalry, but the matchups have recently been dominated by Indiana.

Though now with the Sky, Marsh's coaching journey has taken multiple stops in Indiana. Marsh accepted the position with the Sky after two years as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces. Before that, he worked on Nate Bjorkgren and Rick Carlisle's staffs with the Indiana Pacers.

Marsh started his coaching career with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' G-League affiliate, in 2012. He remained in the G-League, working with the Iowa Energy, Bakersfield Jam and Fort Wayne Mad Ants over the next three seasons. Another stop as an assistant at Alabama A&M led him to the Toronto Raptors, where he spent two years as a player development coach before joining the Pacers in 2020.