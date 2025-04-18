Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was named the face of the WNBA by a fan due to an eye-opening reason. After a decorated college career at LSU, the No. 7 overall pick from the 2024 WNBA Draft lived up to the hype in her rookie year. Reese had a record-breaking season with the Sky, who are now trying to speed up their timeline this offseason. The franchise has completely revamped the roster with new additions like Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse, Hailey Van Lith, and Ajsa Sivka.

While Reese's production and vibrant personality have led to this kind of mainstream attention, fans online pointed to another reason why she is the face of the league over even players like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, or Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese is the face of the league. #WNBA

The Sky superstar, alongside other great players, has elevated the WNBA to new heights

Angel Reese has been a tremendous addition to the league and looks poised to take her game to the next level. The former LSU star gained national fame during her national championship run with the Tigers two years ago. From there, Reese went on to be named a First-team All-American the following season before moving on to the pros. In her first season, “Bayou Barbie” led the league in rebounding and was named to her first WNBA All-Star team.

After drafting Reese and South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso, the Sky went through a transitional year as they developed their two young stars. Now, the franchise is supporting the two cornerstone players with a group of promising complementary pieces who could make this year's team a playoff contender again. And for Reese to become the true face of the league, she'll need to bring this group at least back to the postseason.

Overall, the Chicago Sky are building the right way and seem to have gotten several draft steals over the past few years. This next season will be even more of an indication of how high the team's ceiling can be. Plenty of other squads will come in with the same or higher expectations, so the onus will be on this core to build chemistry and improve as the season continues. Despite the pressure, it's an exciting time to be a fan of the Sky with a seemingly great future ahead of them.