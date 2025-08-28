Angel Reese is almost done with her second season in the league, and she continues to break records and have an impact on the team. Not only has she been making moves on the court, but she is making noise off the court as well, most notably with her podcast Unapologetically Angel.

In one of her episodes, she had comedian Funny Marco as a guest, and they spoke about when Reese was drafted last year.

“Draft night, did you cry? When you got signed?” Marco asked.

“Yeah,” Reese said.

“Why are you crying if you knew you were getting picked?” Marco said.

“Because it's emotional,” Reese replied. “When you get somewhere. I've dreamed of it. I just cried in the moment… It's like a surreal moment.”

Funny Marco: "Draft night, did you cry?" Angel Reese: "Yeah." FM: "When you got signed?" Angel: "I just cried in the moment… It's like a surreal moment." (via @angelreeseshow)pic.twitter.com/dBDI25SujQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Looking back at it, the Sky have to be happy that they chose Reese, and she's going to be a budding star for years to come. Reese has become one of the best rebounders in the league, and she has continued to break records by doing so. In their latest game against the Las Vegas Aces, she finished with 10 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists, which was her 20th double-double of the season.

With that, Reese broke the record for the most double-doubles by a player in their first two seasons. Her last double-double brought her total to 46, which is one more than Connecticut Sun's Tina Charles. If Reese can continue her strong play to end the season, she can break her record from her rookie year.

The Sky are currently 9-28, and they've had some injuries that affected their season, most notably to Reese, who missed some extended time. The hope is that things will continue to improve in the future for the Sky, and if Reese continues to improve, the sky could be the limit for them.