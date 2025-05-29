The Connecticut Sun (0-5) released several key injury updates Thursday ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Indiana Fever (2-3). The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION and marks the start of a two-game road trip for Connecticut.

The team ruled out guard Lindsay Allen due to a left hamstring injury. Additionally, guard Marina Mabrey (right quad) and forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (right ankle) are listed as questionable. Rookie guard Leila Lacan remains away from the team due to overseas obligations.

Game Status Report at Indiana Fever- 5/30 Lindsay Allen- OUT (left hamstring)

Marina Mabrey- QUESTIONABLE (right quad)

Olivia Nelson-Ododa- QUESTIONABLE (right ankle)

Leila Lacan- NWT (overseas obligations) pic.twitter.com/4lhR0wQADI — Connecticut Sun PR (@CTSunPR) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sun list key players on injury report before Fever game

Allen played just two minutes in last week’s loss to the Minnesota Lynx, recording one rebound. Through three games this season, the 30-year-old guard is averaging two points, three assists, and one rebound in 12.3 minutes per game.

Article Continues Below

Mabrey appeared in Connecticut’s most recent outing — a 109-97 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday — and delivered one of her stronger performances of the season. She scored 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-9 from three-point range, and added four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 28 minutes. Mabrey is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists through five games but is shooting just 32.5% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc.

Nelson-Ododa also played against the Wings, finishing with six points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 25 minutes. Despite struggling from the field (1-for-5), she went 4-for-6 at the free throw line. The 24-year-old forward has been a consistent contributor this season, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on 52.9% shooting.

Lacan, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has yet to appear in a game this season as she fulfills prior commitments overseas.

Connecticut remains winless entering Friday’s matchup and will look to secure its first victory while managing a shorthanded rotation.