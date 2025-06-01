ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated by a final score of 94-83 by the Chicago Sky on Saturday night. Dallas now holds a 1-6 overall record in the 2025 campaign. One concerning element of Saturday's game that stood out was the Wings' lack of three-point attempts, as they shot only 15 long-range shots all night, connecting on four of the attempts. After the game, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes commented on the lack of three-point shots.

“We want to shoot threes. It's just finding that balance,” Koclanes told reporters. “I thought we were really aggressive to the rim. We got to the free throw line 30 times. It's just finding that balance.

“I thought we missed a couple sprays and a couple kicks but I like our aggression to the paint. Now we just gotta be able to see those kicks and see those one-mores.”

The three-ball simply has not been there for this team in 2025. In today's game, being able to connect from deep is important.

Taking more three-point attempts may not save the Wings, but it could help. Having players such as Arike Ogunbowale, Maddy Siegrist and Aziaha James take more attempts could lead to a more efficient overall offensive attack. The same can be said for Paige Bueckers once she returns from injury.

On Saturday night, the Wings were playing without Bueckers, who is in concussion protocol, as well as Tyasha Harris, who is dealing with a knee injury. Dallas was always going to have a difficult time winning without two of their guards. The offense struggled throughout, failing to capture momentum.

Bueckers and Harris' injury absences likely played a role in the team's difficult offensive performance.

Dallas will look to avoid losing a third consecutive game on Tuesday night in a road matchup with the Seattle Storm. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST.