The Dallas Wings will officially be without two key guards on Saturday night against the Chicago Sky. On Friday, the Wings announced that Paige Bueckers entered concussion protocol and will miss a minimum of two games. Later on Friday night, Tyasha Harris was listed as questionable on the injury report due to a knee issue. On Saturday before their game against the Sky, the Wings officially announced that Harris is out for the matchup in addition to Bueckers.

It remains to be seen what the starting lineup will look like amid the injuries. Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington are going to start, while NaLyssa Smith will likely join them. Myisha Hines-Allen has also consistently started this season. With Bueckers out, though, the Wings' starting lineup will receive a new addition on Saturday night.

Harris would have been a candidate to start in place of Bueckers. With Harris out, though, perhaps a rookie guard such as JJ Quinerly or Aziaha James will draw the nod. If not, Dallas could turn to a big lineup.

Maddy Siegrist is a candidate to play on the opposite wing of Carrington. Dallas could also implement a two-center lineup if Teaira McCowan is called upon.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes has options. Dallas will do everything it can to play competitive basketball despite Paige Bueckers and Tyasha Harris' injury absences. The Wings have struggled to begin the '25 campaign, as they hold a 1-5 overall record. If they want to compete this year, the Wings will need to figure things out as soon as possible.

Of course, the injuries will make that goal much more difficult to accomplish. Nevertheless, this is a team that won't give up.

Saturday night's tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Arlington, TX as Dallas hopes to earn a crucial victory despite the injuries.