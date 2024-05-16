ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings defeated the Chicago Sky 87-79 on Wednesday night in their 2024 regular season opener. One of the primary storylines heading into the game was Angel Reese's WNBA debut. Reese, who emerged as not just a star, but a celebrity with LSU women's basketball, scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Wings stars Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard discussed Reese's performance after the game.

“I think her performance was solid,” Howard said. “I told her after the game, ‘keep working on your game… Keep doing what you're doing. I'm proud of you.'”

“Yeah, I agree with that,” Ogunbowale said. “All the rookies, they brought a lot of fans to the WNBA. We all appreciate that obviously. The game is shifting from the older players to the newer players. They are bringing a lot of great energy. She's a great player on and off the court. She's doing what she needs to do for women, for the W. This is her first game… But this is a good start for her so I think she's gonna keep getting better.”

Reese did not score her first point until the second quarter. She made two previous trips to the free throw line before finally knocking down a free throw on her fifth attempt.

The first point of Angel Reese's #WNBA career pic.twitter.com/HrMM8UsxZt — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 16, 2024

Nevertheless, Reese performed much better in the second-half and enjoyed an overall respectable first game in the WNBA.

Wings take care of business in season opener

Dallas handed Reese and the Sky a loss in the season opener. Ogunbowale led the way with 25 points and seven assists. Teaira McCowan added 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Howard scored 15 points and also recorded 13 rebounds.

The Wings also had a sold out crowd. It was clear that the fans were excited for the season to begin based on the energy in the arena.

Sold out crowd tonight. Fans especially excited when Arike Ogunbowale was announced. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/WUTUnSHaYx — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 16, 2024

Wings head coach Latricia Trammell commented on the fans' willingness to embrace the team.

“The embrace has been unbelievable,” Trammell said before Wednesday's game. “I say that every time. CPC (College Park Center) is electrified. I know that we are leaving for Dallas in a couple years. But they've been so good to us here. They're loyal, loyal fans. We couldn't do it without them. They make this, I feel, the hardest place to play in the league. And so last night… I don't know if you saw it but downtown the skyline had Dallas Wings kept popping up on the side.

“Our players notice that. That makes them feel even more special. That's what it's all about.”

It is going to be an exciting season for the Wings. Ogunbowale is a clear superstar. Players such as Howard, McCowan, Maddy Siegrist, and Jacy Sheldon will play impactful roles moving forward as well. The Wings have an opportunity to compete at a high level in 2024.

Dallas will play Chicago once again at home on Saturday night before heading on the road.