DALLAS — On Wednesday, the Dallas Wings held an introductory press conference for the five players they selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft. With Paige Bueckers being selected first overall, Dallas basketball fans are excited at the moment. The excitement is especially important as basketball fans in Dallas have been frustrated over the past couple of months due to the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic. During the press conference, Wings general manager Curt Miller addressed the question of bringing positivity to a frustrated Dallas basketball fan base.

“I think sports bring everybody together, but I think the positivity, the momentum, just look around the building… The excitement that the Wings have right now,” Miller told reporters. “We can't wait to build on that momentum and build it with the fanbase in the DFW area. There's never been a greater time to be a women's basketball fan. Catch the wave, catch the momentum! It's coming.”

Miller is looking forward to the Wings' upcoming season. His comment suggests excitement without question. Mavericks and Wings fans love their teams, and perhaps the Wings — with Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale leading the way — can help fans move past the Doncic trade.

In all reality, Mavs fans aren't going to forget what occurred anytime soon. Anthony Davis is a tremendous player, but Doncic was the franchise superstar. Nevertheless, Bueckers is a star with an extremely high ceiling. Perhaps she can be the next big thing in Dallas.

In fact, Bueckers was asked about being the “hottest thing” in Dallas at the moment, and she gave a hilarious response.

“I would say the weather is probably hotter than me,” the Wings rookie said on Wednesday.

Jokes aside, this Wings team has an opportunity to make a legitimate postseason run during the upcoming 2025 season. Dallas basketball fans are certainly looking forward to the new campaign.