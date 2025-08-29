Dallas Wings fans are having concerns about their security with Paige Bueckers following the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys' blockbuster trades of Luka Doncic and Micah Parsons.

In February, the Mavericks rocked the NBA world by sending Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. They got Anthony Davis, Max Christie and one first-round pick, moving on from a young star who just led them to the 2024 NBA Finals.

This month, the Cowboys moved on from Parsons by trading him to the Green Bay Packers. They received defensive lineman Kenny Clark and two first-round picks as a result, departing from a defensive star who helped them achieve consistent playoff contention.

These trades paved the way for concern from Wings fans, who just got Bueckers with the first pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. Here are some of their reactions.

“Protect Paige Bueckers,” one fan said.

“IF YOU ARE A DALLAS SUPERSTAR PLEASE GET TO A SECURE LOCATION. GOODBYE MICAH PARSONS. CHANCELLOR JERRY JONES IS THE WORST EXECUTIVE IN DALLAS, TEXAS. SOMEONE PROTECT PAIGE BUECKERS,” another exclaimed.

“Really racking my brain through sports history, but one city's fanbase losing two massive stars in shocking trades in different sports is totally unprecedented. Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers eases the blow, but what an insane sports year for Dallas,” one commented.

“Paige Bueckers about to get traded at this rate, sorry Dallas fans,” one replied.

“Lynx should offer up the Sky’s draft pick for Paige Bueckers. Let’s just see what happens?” a fan said.

What lies ahead for Paige Bueckers, Wings

Dallas Wings fans are right to have concern following these major trades with Luka Doncic and Micah Parsons. They want Paige Bueckers to be around for the long term, not trading her early into her career.

Bueckers is averaging 19 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game after 31 appearances. She is shooting 46.6% from the field, including 33.9% from beyond the arc, and 88.6% from the free-throw line.

Dallas has a 9-30 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are 10.5 games behind the Los Angeles Sparks and 11 games behind the Seattle Storm.

With five games remaining, the Wings will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET.