It has been inauspicious start to the 2025 season for the Dallas Wings, and their current injury problems (number one pick Paige Bueckers will be out yet again later tonight when Dallas takes on the Seattle Storm) aren't helping matters whatsoever. They have won just one of their first seven games for this campaign, and they figure to run into another tough matchup on the road against a Storm team that will be desperate to get back on track after losing their past three games.

With Bueckers out, the Wings decided to start forward Maddy Siegrist in her place. Siegrist, all things considered, played well in her first start of the season. She put up 11 points on 4-9 shooting from the field and hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, helping them keep in step on the glass against a Sky team that imposes its will on the boards.

Siegrist clearly impressed Wings head coach Chris Koclanes, and Koclanes, as a result, wants his team to get the 6'2″ forward involved more in his team's offense.

“Maddy, just extremely consistent with her energy and effort and her talk… We need to look for her a little more. At times she can get lost out there. That's on me, on us, on our team at times as well. She's efficient, she can really score the ball… I think we missed her a couple times,” Koclanes said, per ClutchPoints Wings and Dallas Mavericks beat reporter Joey Mistretta.

Siegrist has shown some touch from beyond the arc, although she's shooting just 28.6 percent from deep thus far this season. Perhaps some of that has come from her being out of rhythm, having come off of the Wings bench for most of the season. But it remains to be seen if the Wings can execute and make the former third overall pick a bigger part of their offense amid Bueckers' absence.

Article Continues Below

Wings look to get back on track without Paige Bueckers

What makes Bueckers such a game-changing talent is her ability to create so much offense for her team, whether for herself or her teammates. She's had some rough patches, as is the case with most rookies, even those as talented as Bueckers is, but the Wings are clearly better with her on the floor.

Regardless, on Tuesday night, the Wings and Storm's clash will be a battle of which team is the more desperate one. Arike Ogunbowale and Dijonai Carrington will be tasked to lead the offense yet again, and Siegrist may end up playing a huge part on whether or not the team gets the victory in Seattle.